A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MACAULEY LUKE PRINCE, 23, of Jamaica Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Canal Terrace on February 6.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX FRADD, 26, of Coleridge Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood on Lilleshall Street on January 6.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AZHAR JAMIL, 21, of Risca Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £274 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 103mph in a 70mph zone in an Alfa Romeo on the M4 between junctions 23a and 24 on November 29, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN PAUL BREEDS, 26, of Western Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £445 in costs and a surcharge.

KEIRON DEAN RAYBOULD, 19, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £226.75 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing two bottles of wine worth £17.75 from Malpas service station on April 20.

SANDRA ANN HOLTOM, 35, of Linton Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Queensway on January 20.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA JEFFERIES, 48, of Drovers Mews, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer on July 6.

She was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £320 in compensation and a fine.

ASA JOHN ENNIS, 32, of Bailey Street, Deri, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Sunny Hill, Rhymney, on July 6.

He was made the subject of a six-week curfew and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MORGAN BREWER, 19, of Thomas Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Hendredenny Drive on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

SHANNON EVANS, 21, of Western Terrace, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA EDWARDS, aged 28, of Hazel Grove, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHELLE PUGH, 48, of Brynhoward Terrace, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE HARRIS, 41, of Bishop Crescent, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Old Hereford Road on January 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIERAN JAMES, 25, of Hillrise, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £464 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Cwmbran on December 27, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD STACEY, 39, of Stow Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.