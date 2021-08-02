A PERSON has been taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a motorcycle.
It happened at 2.45pm today, Monday, August 2 on Malpas Road, Newport. The injured person was taken by road to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran for treatment.
Gwent Police were at the scene for a number of hours and the road was closed between the junctions on to Graig Park Road and Graig Park Avenue with diversions in place along Pilmawr Road for those travelling southbound.
The road re-opened shortly before 7pm, leading to tailbacks and heavy traffic in both directions along Malpas Road for a number of hours.
MORE NEWS:
- Road closures will impact the M4 around Newport every day this week
- Campaign to lower A48 speed limit to 30 and 40mph between Chepstow and Newport
- Appeal for information after man attacked and robbed by two teenagers
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Malpas Road, Newport involving a car and a motorbike at around 2.45pm on Monday 2 August.
“Officers have attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.”
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the Malpas Road area of Newport this afternoon at 2.47pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a car. We sent two rapid response vehicles and two emergency ambulances to the scene. One patient was taken to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran for further treatment."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.