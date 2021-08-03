TWO people were taken to hospital on Saturday after an incident which saw the Wales Air Ambulance called out.
Onlookers reported the air ambulance landing at a building site close to the Llanwern Bull pub in Newport on Saturday, July 31.
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called to the Kings Wall Drive area of Newport on Saturday morning (July 31) to reports of two patients with traumatic injuries.
“We responded with the Wales Air Ambulance, three rapid response vehicles and two emergency ambulances.
“Two patients were taken by road to University Hospital Wales Cardiff for further treatment.”
