TWO people were taken to hospital on Saturday after an incident which saw the Wales Air Ambulance called out.

Onlookers reported the air ambulance landing at a building site close to the Llanwern Bull pub in Newport on Saturday, July 31.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called to the Kings Wall Drive area of Newport on Saturday morning (July 31) to reports of two patients with traumatic injuries.

MORE NEWS:

“We responded with the Wales Air Ambulance, three rapid response vehicles and two emergency ambulances.

“Two patients were taken by road to University Hospital Wales Cardiff for further treatment.”