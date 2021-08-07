A NEWPORT MS has backed the work of Cancer Research UK as the number of people suffering with the disease is set to rise.

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, is backing a call from the charity to help bring the forward when all cancers are cured.

Predictions show that the number of people with cancer in the UK is set to rise steeply by 2030.

Cancer Research UK has not been immune to the impact of the pandemic and was forced to cut funding largely due to the temporary closure of its shops and postponement or cancellation of fundraising events due to Covid restrictions.

Despite this, Cancer Research UK remains the largest charitable funder of cancer research in the world.

Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.

Mr Griffiths met staff and volunteers at the charity's Newport superstore last week to play his part and show how local people can support the charity.

He said: "It was great to visit the Cancer Research superstore and meet Nia and the team there.

"We will all know someone who’s had or been impacted by cancer - and the team at Spytty recognise the important role they are playing in helping to fund the ongoing research into cancer treatments.

READ MORE:

“The charity sector has been impacted more than most by the pandemic, so I would really encourage my Newport East constituents to pop down to the superstore and support them – whether that is by donating or from buying something at the store.”

The MS is encouraging people to support the charity in any way they can, whether it’s donating or buying from the shop, volunteering for a few hours a week, or signing up for a sporting challenge such as Race for Life.

Cancer Research UK’s Newport superstore manager, Nia Thomas, added: “It was a pleasure to give John a tour of the shop, and explain the various tasks that we need to do to ensure the shop is at its best for our customers, as well as how the shop helps raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

“John met the shop team as well as the valuable volunteers who work so hard. We are extremely proud of what we have achieved with the help of all our team members, volunteers and customers.”