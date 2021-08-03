A FRESH warning for more thunderstorms has been issued for this week, with some areas set to see 100mm of rain.
The Met Office are expecting further thunderstorms to hit on Friday.
Slow moving thundery downpours are expected to cause issues across the country.
This is what to expect:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
The Met Office say: "Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday.
"Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving and may cause localised surface water impacts.
"Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.
"However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20-30mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100mm build up."
While the thunderstorms shouldn't impact Gwent, they will hit neighbouring Powys.
The yellow weather warning will run from 10am on Friday until midnight the same day.
