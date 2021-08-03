A ROAD has been closed between Pontypool and Blaenavon for five days.
Part of Penylan Road, in Varteg, will be closed from today (August 3) for five days.
The closure is for emergency works on Varteg Road.
READ MORE:
- Road closures will impact the M4 around Newport every day this week.
- Look: Inside the 1850s converted former vicarage for sale in Abersychan.
- Nine affordable homes will replace former Cwmbran pub.
There will be access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians but a diversion will be in place for other users.
We have some amazing photographers in Gwent – as the pictures on the South Wales Argus Camera Club show. Are you a photographer keen to show off your skills? Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and show off some of your best snaps, and we’ll share them with our readers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.