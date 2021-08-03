A ROAD has been closed between Pontypool and Blaenavon for five days. 

Part of Penylan Road, in Varteg, will be closed from today (August 3) for five days.

The closure is for emergency works on Varteg Road.

There will be access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians but a diversion will be in place for other users.

