GOOD Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard was left in 'tears' during Tuesday morning’s instalment of the show.

The Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior UK host was presenting the ITV breakfast show alongside Kate Garraway.

Mr Shephard explained to viewers how he had “been in tears” as Ms Garraway joked that it was not down to her for once.

Mr Shephardwas in fact left emotional by the success of Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He confession came as Brits added to their medal tally on Tuesday morning, including a gold for Giles Scott in the men’s Finn sailing event.

Opening the show, Mr Shephard said: "I've already been in tears this morning."

Ms Garraway replied: "And for once it wasn't my fault."

Team GB added a further four medals to their Tokyo 2020 tally in Tuesday’s action with three at the sailing regatta and a bronze from diver Jack Laugher.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell struck gold in the rescheduled men’s 49er class and Giles Scott retained his Finn class title soon afterwards.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet added a silver in the mixed Nacra 17 class before Laugher finished third in the three-metre springboard final.

There are also plenty of additional medal hopes later on in what could become a Terrific Tuesday for Britain.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekday mornings from 6am on ITV1.