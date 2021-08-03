SASHA Attwood, the girlfriend of Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish, has said she was sent 200 death threats a day amid a barrage of abuse on social media.

She described social media as “toxic” and said that it’s “really sad” that teenagers as young as 13 think that it’s OK to send abuse online.

Ms Atwood was speaking via her YouTube channel said she likes to keep things private and off social media “because people are mean”.

She said: “This whole thing since it’s come out has just shown me that people are literally so mean.

“Genuinely, I was receiving, like, 200 death threats a day. I’m not even exaggerating when I say that.

“So many messages, every single day, and I still get them now, all day every day: ‘I hope you die’, ‘I hope you get cancer and die’, ‘I hope your whole family die’, ‘I hope the next time when you’re in the car you crash it and die’, ‘I hope after Wembley you die’.

“I never realised how bad it actually was, and the scary thing is it’s young girls.

“I’d go on these girls’ accounts who have sent me stuff and they’re literally like 13, 14, and it’s so sad.

“I try and put it down to age, but then I think I was never like that at that age. I never sent a message like that."

She added: “I just think it’s so toxic, social media, and it’s really sad that these generations are growing up thinking that it’s OK to say things like that.”