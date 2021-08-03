CAERPHILLY has the most new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent according to the latest figures released by Public Health Wales.
There have been 28 new cases in the county borough, with Newport close behind with 25, followed by Torfaen with 17, and Monmouthshire with 12. Blaenau Gwent recorded eight new cases.
Gwent has seen 90 cases in total and Wales has had 535 cases, as well as 46 cases recorded from residents outside Wales.
There have been no new coronavirus related deaths in Wales.
Torfaen is the only area in Gwent to have a greater amount of cases per 100,000 people (18.1) than the national average (17).
- We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.
So far, 2,297,398 people have had their first dose of the vaccine with 2,073,996 being fully vaccinated.
Read More:
- Welsh Government propose flexible voting schemes
- Nine homes will replace the Bottom Bridge Inn in Cwmbran
- Cardiff Airport: New Edinburgh route with Loganair
All the confirmed cases by area:
- Cardiff - 49
- Flintshire - 48
- Conwy - 40
- Denbighshire - 39
- Wrexham - 32
- Vale of Glamorgan - 32
- Caerphilly - 28
- Swansea - 27
- Bridgend - 27
- Newport - 25
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 25
- Carmarthenshire - 21
- Powys - 19
- Gwynedd - 18
- Torfaen - 17
- Merthyr Tydfil - 15
- Pembrokeshire - 14
- Anglesey - 13
- Monmouthshire - 12
- Ceredigion - 12
- Blaenau Gwent - Eight
- Neath Port Talbot - Six
- Unknown location - Eight
- Residents outside Wales - 46
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.