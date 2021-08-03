CAERPHILLY has the most new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent according to the latest figures released by Public Health Wales.

There have been 28 new cases in the county borough, with Newport close behind with 25, followed by Torfaen with 17, and Monmouthshire with 12. Blaenau Gwent recorded eight new cases.

Gwent has seen 90 cases in total and Wales has had 535 cases, as well as 46 cases recorded from residents outside Wales.

There have been no new coronavirus related deaths in Wales.

Torfaen is the only area in Gwent to have a greater amount of cases per 100,000 people (18.1) than the national average (17).

So far, 2,297,398 people have had their first dose of the vaccine with 2,073,996 being fully vaccinated.

All the confirmed cases by area:

  • Cardiff - 49
  • Flintshire - 48
  • Conwy - 40
  • Denbighshire - 39
  • Wrexham - 32
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 32
  • Caerphilly - 28
  • Swansea - 27
  • Bridgend - 27
  • Newport - 25
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 25
  • Carmarthenshire - 21
  • Powys - 19
  • Gwynedd - 18
  • Torfaen - 17
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 15
  • Pembrokeshire - 14
  • Anglesey - 13
  • Monmouthshire - 12
  • Ceredigion - 12
  • Blaenau Gwent - Eight
  • Neath Port Talbot - Six
  • Unknown location - Eight
  • Residents outside Wales - 46