VISITORS to Caldicot over the weekend might have thought they'd stepped back in time, as a dinosaur roamed the high street as the star attraction of Caldicot Fun Day.

The Festival of Animals included - as well as the prehistoric visitor - the chance to get up close (maybe too close for some) to creatures such as snakes, insects and even alligators.

Organised by Caldicot Town Team, the free event on Friday, July 30, saw crowds come out in scenes not seen for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Festival of Animals, part of the wider Family Fun Day, featured "a vast array of beautiful, soft, fluffy, slimy, scaly and feathery friends".

Caldicot Town Team's Family Fun Day is a staple event in the local calendar each year.

Highlights included a magician, donkey rides, creepy crawly experience and, of course, the visit from a dinosaur.