WE'RE Back! That was the loud and clear message from organisers and sponsors when they gathered for the launch of the South Wales Argus Business Awards 2020/21.

And one of the biggest, best and most successful locally-grown businesses was chosen for the launch-Newport's internationally acclaimed and multi award winning Tiny Rebel Brewery.

South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi, welcoming award sponsors to the launch, said: "We're thrilled to bring sponsors and organisers of these important awards together for the launch.

"After what has been for some a terrible and for many a challenging lockdown we're delighted to back with these important awards which serve to recognise the very best business and organisations that we have here in South Wales.

"It's now the time for these resilient businesses to get back to doing what they do best and also to shout about what they have achieved. We look forward to receiving entries from across the area and to rewarding excellence with recognition at these most prestigious of awards with judging and presentations in the autumn."

The popular awards will be staged virtually on November 18 and entries are now open, with a closing date of September 6, 2021.

Winners of a 20/21 South Wales Argus Business Award will follow in the distinguished footsteps of the likes of Professor Simon Gibson, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 awards, and those of ground-breaking Chepstow-based Creo Medical Group plc, which was named Business of the Year in 2019.

A number of sponsors are back on board and there are opportunities for other businesses to raise their profile by becoming sponsors of these popular awards.

The 2020/21 categories and their sponsors are:

Lead sponsor and Business of the Year: Newport City Council;

Innovative Business of the Year: Western Power Distribution;

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Icon Creative Design;

Lifetime Achievement Award: TBC;

Family Business of the Year Award: Azets;

Large Business of the Year: RDP Law;

Small Business of the Year: Kymin;

Start Up Business of the Year Award: TBC;

Contribution to the Community Award: Monmouthshire Building Society;

Customer Service Award: Friars Walk/The Kingsway Centre;

Training and Development Business of the Year: Solo;

Best BID Business of the Year: Newport Now Business Improvement District/Kevin Ward Media;

Environmental Business of the Year: Cintec International;

Hospitality Business of the Year: TBC;

Digital Technology Business of the Year: TBC.

Mr Bayoomi, said: "The South Wales Argus Business Awards are always unique and special but this year we're offering a chance to be part of a business awards like no other.

"Our awards offer sponsors and businesses a fantastic opportunity to gain massive exposure for themselves on a huge stage. Business leaders and their employees in the region will be able to join us for our on-demand awards broadcast in November to celebrate the amazing achievements of businesses both large and small from across our area.

"These awards will increase and maintain awareness of your business through the South Wales Argus online platforms, they will inform and introduce potential new customers and equally importantly they will complement your existing advertising and communications strategy

"There will be three shortlisted finalists announced per category with a single over all winner, chosen by our judges.

"Winners will receive a bespoke memento of their success - a coveted South Wales Argus front page heralding their success along with a video clip of their category to use on their own social media.

"A high-quality video production and awards show will honour those leading lights within the business sector. Individuals and teams will feature in our one off on demand broadcast which will be permanently hosted on the South Wales Argus website."

"The South Wales Argus Business Awards 2020/21 are set to be the biggest and best yet. So get on board and be prepared to be immersed in an awards experience like no other - it'll be simply the best and we want you, sponsors and nominees to be with us every step of the way on this pioneering journey to uncover innovation and excellence in business."

To enter and be in with a chance of winning one of the awards go to newsquestevents.co.uk/business-awards/