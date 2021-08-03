A NEWPORT man is living his dream, opening an American-style café boasting local produce.

Daniel Webb and Scott Johnson, who are also owners and directors at PD Paint Supplies Ltd, are set to open the new venture – Smoky’s Café – on Monday August 23.

Based out of the former Transporter Café, on Mill Parade near Newport’s iconic Transporter Bridge, the business will offer “fresh local food” while avoiding dishing up “greasy” food.

Mr Webb, who has cooked "properly" for a decade, said: “I love cooking and cook every night for my partner; I’d always wanted to open my own food place, but I never did.

“I started PD Paint Supplies Ltd around a year ago – one of our customers was moving and we were looking to relocate the business there.

The business will be near Newport Transporter Bridge (Picture: Camera Club member Jason Silverback)

“He mentioned he was also selling the café next door, so we decided to take it on.”

Following this stroke of luck, Mr Webb has ambitious plans for the café which has been deep cleaned and had new equipment put in.

Smoky’s Café will offer a breakfast menu but avoid being a “greasy spoon” and offer tasty treats including American pancakes, French toast, waffles and more. There will also be an all day breakfast on offer.

(Picture: Smoky's Cafe)

From 11am onwards customers will be able to tuck into American burgers (with meat from local butcher Douglas Willis), dirty fries, mac ‘n’ cheese, chilli dogs and more, plus traditional options such as jacket potatoes and fresh baguettes.

Smoky’s will also offer American milkshakes, with the ice cream sourced locally.

“The café will use local produce,” added Mr Webb.

“Nos Da Bakery in Bettws [formerly Acorns Bakery] will be supplying baked goods – we want our food to be fresh and local.

“We want it to be different and offer the people of Newport proper food.”

The logo (Picture: Smoky's Cafe)

Smoky’s Café will open on August 23, also offering takeaway options with plans to eventually offer delivery.