THE family of “one of a kind” missing man Mark Owen - who has been missing for a week - has appealed for help to find him.

Mr Owen, 53, has not been seen since leaving his Bristol home last Monday (July 26) and it is thought he may be in the Forest of Dean area after his van was found in Tidenham, near Chepstow.

Police and his family are renewing the appeal for information to help locate him as the search continues.

Mr Owen is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build with muscular shoulders, tanned skin and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey work shorts and a dark top and has tattoos on both of his arms.

Police have said that there are concerns for Mr Owen's welfare and officers, the Severn Area Rescue Association, local residents and the police helicopter have been conducting searches to help try and locate him.

MORE NEWS:

His family said: “Mark (Mo) is a loving family man.

"He is a lifetime partner to Kirstie and amazing dad to his daughter Chloe, son Ollie and the best grampy to his grandson Leo, and only son to Brenda who cannot live without him.

“Mo for sure is one of a kind and due to his caring nature - he also has a lot of people who look up to him as a father figure.

“Even Sunny and Elvis the dogs are so sad and don’t know what to do with themselves.

“Mo is unique and if you met him you would definitely not forget him, with his witty personality and bad dad jokes.

“Recently he has not been his usual bubbly and loud self and we are really concerned he is struggling more than we know. We just want him to know we are here for him and love him unconditionally.

“Please come home dad, we love you so much.”

Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.

Officers are asking anyone who lives locally to please keep an eye out for him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 133 of 29 July or 999 if Mr Owen is present at the time.

Alternatively information can be given to the Missing People Charity by calling 116 000 or online via missingpeople.org.uk