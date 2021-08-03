EIGHT community projects in South Wales - including two in Monmouthshire - have been awarded a share of almost £820,000 in funding from the Welsh Government.
The Community Facilities Programme funds well-used amenities to improve sustainability, providing opportunities for local people as part of their day-to-day lives.
The latest awardees up to £250,000 are:
- Canal and River Trust, Monmouthshire - £225,000 to ensure a safe and accessible route to and from the canal towpath and community facility.
- Ponthir and District Sports Club, Torfaen - £41,000 for a new drainage system for a pitch which is used by more than 250 people aged five to 65 years old.
- Green Squirrel CIC, Cardiff - £154,000 to improve access and fit-out their community hub, including creating a community garden.
- Bulldogs Boxing and Community Activities, Neath Port Talbot - £204,000 to enhance their facility and build therapy rooms for mental health services for veterans.
- The Include Hub, Swansea - £148,000 to help purchase their current building which has been in community use for many years, as a safe place for local groups such as refugees and asylum seekers, young homeless people, interfaith groups and ex-offenders.
The latest smaller fund awardees (up to £25,000) are:
- Caldicot RFC, Monmouthshire - £8,000 towards the refurbishment of their washrooms and baby changing facilities.
- Friends of Talycopa, Swansea - £25,000 to resolve historic flooding issues at Trallwn football field.
- Wenvoe Community Library, Vale of Glamorgan - £14,000 towards replacing the existing building with a new unit to incorporate a café and digital suite.
Minister for social justice Jane Hutt, said: “Now more so than ever our communities and the wonderful facilities within them are centres for bringing people together and building back a stronger, fairer Wales for all.
“Despite the extraordinary challenges we’ve faced during the past 18 months, community spirit and the resilience of Welsh people has shone through. The Community Facilities funding we are announcing today will continue to help bring our local groups together through support for local projects.”
The Community Facilities Programme accepts new applications all year.
Find out more at gov.wales/community-facilities-programme
