SEVENTY jobs have been safeguarded in a Caerphilly borough factory thanks to a Welsh Government fund – and will allow for sustainable packaging and paper straws to be distributed to the world’s quick service restaurants.

Transcend Packaging in Ystrad Mynach is Europe’s largest paper straw manufacturer and has received £165,500 from the Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience Fund to help the business to continue operating and protect its workforce.

Chief executive Lorenzo Angelucci said: “Like most British businesses, the coronavirus pandemic had a huge impact on our sustainable packaging business; with lockdown forcing restaurants and cafes to shut, large client orders dried up.

“The funding from the Welsh Government was pivotal in assisting Transcend through these challenging times with reduced orders and income. It also safeguarded the jobs of over 70 employees at our production facility in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.”

The Welsh Government helped start Transcend Packaging in Wales and create 102 new jobs after securing a significant contract to supply paper straws to McDonald's. They are also producing fully-recyclable and biodegradable U-bend industrial paper straws for Ribena and other major brands.

Mr Angelucci said: “Support from the Welsh Government has helped Transcend Packaging move to the forefront of the packaging industry, making us Europe’s largest producer of paper straws.

“Everyone at Transcend appreciates the coordinated effort from the Welsh Government to not only navigate the health situation, but to support Welsh business as we collectively move forward to build a strong and resilient economy.”

Transcend also worked with Innovation and R&D support from SMART Cymru to produce a million face shields a week in response to the pandemic.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething said: “Transcend Packaging is an important business in Caerphilly county borough, providing good quality jobs in the local community. I am delighted we were able to provide the business with vital support when it needed it most.

“Coronavirus has changed everyone’s lives and placed incredibly difficult challenges on our business community. In response we have worked hard to try and protect companies, jobs and livelihoods through an unprecedented package of support. Our Economic Resilience Fund has been a key part of that, and I look forward to seeing Transcend Packaging rebound post-pandemic.

“I would like to add my sincere thanks for the way it stepped up to boost our efforts to produce vital PPE last year. This helped to protect many frontline workers in our health and care services and the height of the pandemic.

“The business also has sustainability at its heart and its innovation is exactly the sort of business practice we want to see as we rebuild a greener Welsh economy.”

The Welsh Government has made £2.5billion available to support businesses across Wales, helping to protect around 160,000 jobs.