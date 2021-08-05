A THIEF was caught after he stole 33 bottles of spirits from a Tesco supermarket.
Claudiu Turcu, 47, was arrested after he targeted the store on Pontypool’s Lower Bridge Street.
Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant was “in the company of unknown males” when he carried out the theft on March 5.
Turcu then returned to the supermarket on March 29 and stole a £32 bottle of spirits.
MORE NEWS: Drug addict ‘nearly caused fatal road crash’ after hitting oncoming driver
The defendant, of The Circle, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.
He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.
Turcu was also ordered to pay £285 in compensation and costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.