CHEPSTOW was awash with colour this month as the town's festival of arts returned after lockdown.
Held earlier this month, the festival included street art, works higlighting environmentalism and even a visit from the creators of Wallace and Gromit, Aardman Animations.
The Art in Action competition produced works full of creativity and powerful messages.
The pictures engendered much discussion about the messages they contained. There was disappointment when they were taken down, so St Mary’s Priory Church decided to display them in their Nave until September, and Transition Chepstow has requested their use for an event they are planning this autumn.
READ MORE:
- Concern for welfare of Mark Owen, missing for a week
- Chepstow couple help carry neighbour out of burning flat
- Met Office issue thunderstorm weather warning for Friday
The Street Art Workshop, led by Fresh Creative, was attended by 60 pupils. They learnt the do’s and don’ts of street art and how to convey a message through tagging.
Peter Lord, co-founder and artistic director of Aardman Animations gave a talk about “40 years of fun” making Morph, Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.
- Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.
He gave an insight to the thinking behind their creations, how reality is expanded to delight us and make us laugh, and what a large team is required to make the films.
He also gave a demonstration of how to make Morph, which extended to Morph “borrowing” the Mayor’s medallion.
For weeks year five children have been painting umbrellas on the theme 'the joy of nature'.
These umbrellas displayed down Church Walk proved one of the highlights of the festival.
Click through a gallery of pictures from the event above.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.