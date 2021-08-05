EVERY housing estate in Blaenavon could have access to a defibrillator by the end of next week, the organisers of a campaign to install the life-saving devices across the town hope.

Heather Cox and Roz Robertson, managers of the Queen Victoria Inn, set out to install defibrillators at every sports club in Blaenavon, as well as covering housing estates and the town centre.

They have raised funds which have seen defibrillators installed outside Coed Wood stores in Capel Newydd, at Blaenavon RFC and Elgam Fish Bar, while also raising the money for cabinets to be installed outside the Queen Victoria and The Lion Hotel, as well as getting an unmounted defibrillator for Forgeside RFC.

The pair already had a defibrillator at their pub, but it was inside – meaning when the pub was closed, it was couldn’t be accessed by the public.

And, after watching Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match with Finland, the pair decided more needed to be done in case something similar happened closer to home.

“We are hoping for funding to come through for another defibrillator and box, and another box too,” said Ms Cox. “So hopefully by the end of next week we will have every housing estate covered with a defibrillator.

“You never know who is going to need them or when anyone will go down with a heart problem.

“We could not do this if it wasn’t for the donations from people in our community, donations from outside the community and from local businesses too.

The defibrillator installed at Capel Newydd in Blaenavon. Picture: Heather Cox.

“Capital Valley have made a £500 donation, which was big part of the funds required to purchase the defibrillator and outside box for Elgam Chip Shop. And the electricians, Scott Brown and Heritage Electrics, have done all the electrics for free.

“We are hoping to raise some more now to get them closer together.”

To help raise funds for further coverage throughout the town, there will be a summer fun day at The Queen Victoria on Sunday, August 29, with stalls, games and activities, food and drink, and an auction – with prizes including a rugby ball signed by the Dragons.

And the Queens is also hosting training sessions on how to use the newly-installed defibrillators.

“On Monday (August 9) we have arranged for two training sessions for how to use the defibrillators,” said Ms Cox. “It’s pretty much fully booked at the moment, but if anyone is interested, get in touch and we can arrange for more to be put on.”

You can find out more, or get in touch, via the ‘Queens Lockdown Bingo’ page on Facebook.