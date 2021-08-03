ONE person was taken to hospital following a crash which closed a road near Chepstow last night.
The A48 near Pwllmeyric, Chepstow was closed for a number of hours after the crash between two cars at 6.45pm on Monday, August 2.
The motorist was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment, however there were no serious injuries.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on the A48 near Pwllmeyric, Chepstow at around 6.45pm on Monday 2 August.
“Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management.
Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.
“No serious injuries were reported, although one of the motorists was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment.”
The force are continuing enquiries into the crash and anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage should contact them through 101 or their social media sites, quoting the log number 2100269734.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.