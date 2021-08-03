THE opening date for the highly anticipated new Aldi supermarket in Caldicot has been announced.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the popular German store would be opening a new store in the area, as part of the chain’s UK wide expansion plans.

Today, a spokesperson for the brand confirmed that the new store on Caldicot’s Newport Road has an opening date.

It is hoped that it will be open to customers from 8am on Thursday, August 19.

In total, the new store is set to employ 15 people in the local area.

According to supermarket bosses, customers to the new Caldicot store will be able to expect the chain’s usual selection of fresh produce, along with the now-iconic middle aisle, which is home to the brand’s special buy range – which includes everything from electricals and garden tools to clothes and kitchenware.

For workers on the go, the store will also be home to a Food to Go section at the front of the store.

Ahead of the opening, Aldi Caldicot arranged for Olympic Gold Medallist Matt Langridge to deliver a virtual assembly for pupils at nearby Durand Primary School, as part of the supermarket’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative.

The team GB Rowing star delivered an assembly before the summer holidays, along with tasking the pupils with designing a healthy eating poster, with £20 gift vouchers to spend at the new store on offer for the best designs.

Aldi Caldicot store manager Oliver Walters said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Caldicot.

“It’s set to be a great day and it’ll be lovely to welcome local customers into the new store and provide them with access to affordable, high-quality food.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Caldicot to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store will be located Newport Road, Woodstock Way, Caldicot, NP26 4LY and will be open: