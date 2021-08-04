NEWPORT residents will be able to have their say on restrictions on e-scooters in the city centre.
In an Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting held on Friday, July 30, St Julians councillor Phil Hourahine said rules on e-scooters in pedestrian areas of the city centre should be reviewed and put to the public.
Conservative councillor Charles Ferris said: “We have got to the point where we can drive 20mph on the road in a car, but 30mph on an e-scooter.”
Sergeant Chris Butt, of Gwent Police, said three e-scooters had been seized in Pill and the city centre in recent weeks.
Labour councillor Yvonne Forsey supported the decision to include a question about e-bikes and e-scooters in a public consultation into the council's new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).
Councillors agreed that they did not want to discourage people from cycling.
Council officer Rhys Thomas, Acting Regulatory Services Manager, said: “Safe cycling is part of the sustainable travel strategy, we can’t criminalise people who travel to and from work.”
The findings from the public consultation will have to be balanced with Newport council’s commitment to sustainable travel.
PSPOs are created to prevent antisocial behaviour in public spaces. They cover restrictions on drugs, alcohol, begging, and any other behaviour that is likely to be deemed harassment or a nuisance.
Calls for a review on e-scooters follow a renewal of Newport city centre’s Public Space Protection Order, which expires on August 23.
