CAERPHILLY County Borough Council has been shortlisted for Council of the Year at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards 2021.

Council Leader Philippa Marsden said the council’s buddy scheme and its collective working approach were possible reasons for the nomination.

Cllr Marsden said: “Being shortlisted has shone a light on our transformation journey and the financial resilience of the council.

“We set the officers a massive challenge. I extend many thanks to them for making it happen and for seeing our vision.”

Deputy Leader of the council, Jamie Pritchard said: “There’s been an exceptional response to tackle the challenges thrown up by Covid from members of staff, local councillors and volunteers across Caerphilly Borough.

“Many local groups have been formed to offer their support and there’s been a relentless drive to help the most vulnerable in society.

“I feel the buddy scheme and the free school meal delivery programme, probably best demonstrates how people have gone above and beyond to support residents in these difficult times”.

Caerphilly Council is the only Welsh local authority to be shortlisted, the other four councils are:

Cheshire West and Chester Council

Hounslow LBC

Salford City Council

South Somerset DC

The awards ceremony will be held on November 4 at Grosvenor House in London.

LGC is an online newspaper focusing on Local Government.

LGC editor Nick Golding said: “The LGC Awards are about recognising the most exceptional local government talent and in this year, of all years, we can really say that those shortlisted have put in a truly heroic performance.”

The council’s chief executive, Christina Harrhy, and the authority’s catering team have also been nominated for the MJ Local Government Achievement Awards.