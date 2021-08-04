A CAERPHILLY park is hosting a fun adventure outdoors for all the family this month.
Parc Cwm Darran in Bargoed is hosting The Great Adventure of Olive and Eira – Theatre in the Wild until August 31.
The two explorers have puzzling messages for families to solve and find hidden secrets all over the park.
The whole family are able to take part in the audio adventure which will take you all over the park, exploring the great outdoors while taking part in challenges and activities. There will be an activity pack to accompany the fun.
MORE NEWS:
- Kyle Vaughan: Family's plea for parents to end their heartache on 33rd birthday
- Look: The drawings by six-year-old boy that have raised more than £1,000
- Summer shows in Monmouthshire castle ground
No booking is required, just turn up to Parc Cwm Darran during its opening times. The activity and trail is available in English and Welsh and there is also a text version.
- The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.
Visit
https://greenspacescaerphilly.co.uk/parc-cwm-darran to find out more.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.