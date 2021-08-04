SOUTH Wales Police found a crashed car on the M4 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A black Audi was found on the M4 near Cardiff in the morning of Tuesday, August 3 by officers who said they were 'expecting the worst' as they approached the vehicle.
The driver escaped uninjured after they had fallen asleep as the wheel.
However, police warn that 'tiredness kills' and the driver was fortunate on this occassion.
- Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.
What should I do if I start feeling tired when driving?
The AA say:
- At the first sign of tiredness, stop and take a break.
- Stop in a safe place – don't stop on a motorway hard shoulder.
- Drink two cups of coffee or an equivalent caffeinated drink.
- Take a short nap of around 15-20 minutes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.