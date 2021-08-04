AMAZON'S Lord of the Rings series finally has a release date, the streaming giant has confirmed.

The series, which is based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien, will debut on Friday, September 2, 2022 on Prime Video.

The show will be aired in 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes available weekly. Filming of season one completed this week in New Zealand.

The new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

“The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth.

“Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay.

They said: “As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’

“Living and breathing Middle-Earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well.”