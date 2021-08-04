WELSH Olympian Hannah Mills has become the most successful female Olympic sailor in history as she picked up gold in the women's 470 class this morning.
Ms Mills, 33, from Dinas Powys, took gold with Eilidh McIntyre for Team GB in Tokyo.
She had previously taken silver in London and gold in Rio with Saskia Clark in the same boat, and was chosen as one of Team GB's flagbearer for the opening ceremony with rower Mohamed Sbihi.
Mills and McIntyre had dominated the regatta at Enoshima, winning two races and only twice finishing outside the top four, and they went into the medal race with a 14-point lead.
That meant they only needed to finish in the top seven to clinch gold and they were never in any danger, crossing the line comfortably in fifth.
