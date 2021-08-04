MEGHAN Markle has looked back on her “brutal” 20s ahead of celebrating her 40th birthday this week.

The Duchess of Sussex turns 40 today (August 4) and will be entering a new decade in her life.

Markle rose to fame in legal drama Suits before marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the Royal Family.

Despite success in her acting career, finding love and giving birth to Archie and Lilibet in her 30s, the duchess has revealed that her 20s were much more of a struggle.

Back in 2014, ahead of celebrating her 33rd birthday, Meghan recalled a difficult time in her life when writing on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

She wrote: "My 20s were brutal – a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as 'whatever' as everyone else.”

She added: "My teens were even worse – grappling with how to fit in, and what that even meant.

"My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls.

"Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between."

The blog was shut down in 2017 after it emerged the American actress has been dating Prince Harry.

Since stepping down as working royals and moving to the US the Sussexes seem to have forged ahead with their lives.

The couple have signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth well over £100 million, with Spotify and Netflix, that have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

The Duchess of Sussex is reported to have hire Oprah Winfrey’s party planner ahead of birthday celebrations later this week at her LA home with Harry.

A source said: “Megan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family."