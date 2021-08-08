A YOUNG girl from Barry has raised hundreds of pounds by having 13 inches of hair snipped.

Ffion Williams, 10, who will be starting her first year in high school in September, raised more than £800 for Little Princess Trust by having her long locks chopped.

The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people (up to the age of 24) who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Ffion's long locks ahead of the haircut

Along with donating 13 inches of hair, Ffion raised more than £800; it costs the charity from £550 to manufacture provide each wig.

Following her haircut, Ffion said: "I’m very proud and I love my hair and new accessories."

Ffion's new look

Her family are also hugely proud - with her mum, Ruth Williams, admitting they're a "little overwhelmed" by the amount Ffion raised.

“We’re very proud and a little overwhelmed – we didn’t expect her to raise so much," she said.

"I've gone charity events before, but never raised this much. People who go to her grandparents' church have donated; family members we've not seen in over a year because of Covid have donated; it's been lovely."

Jadene Bennett, who runs a mobile haircutting business, did the cut - free of charge - at Ffion's grandparents Cadoxton house.

Jadene Bennett did the cut free of charge

“Jadene is amazing,” said Ms Williams.

“She’s cut Ffion’s hair since she was little; the one morning Ffion wanted her hair cut and plaited for a party and she came early before her other clients and did it.

OTHER NEWS:

“She didn’t want payment for this cut and donated and even brought donations from customers."

The hair and money will be donated to Little Princess Trust

Ffion has even made teachers from St Helen's RC Primary School proud ahead of her moving onto Richard Gwyn High School in September.

"Her primary school teachers have said they're so proud and that she'll do well at high school," said Ms Williams.

"She looks so grown up and everyone has said how much it suits her."