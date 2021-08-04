TWO sisters and their brother launched a shocking alcohol-fuelled attack on a defenceless woman who was mercilessly punched and kicked at a house party.

Grandmother and mother-of-six Sarah Maguire, from Penarth, pregnant Chantelle Griffiths, who is expecting her eighth child, and Sean Hughes, also known as Sean Maguire, both from Cardiff, were blasted by a judge.

He said they had carried out an “ugly” assault on Sophie Pettican-Keepence during a gathering at Llewellyn Avenue in the Ely area of the Welsh capital last summer.

Newport Crown Court heard how their victim ended up in hospital after the three family members ganged up on her and launched an attack which lasted 10 minutes.

She was left with a badly swollen face and Judge Richard Williams told them they were lucky Miss Pettican-Keepence hadn’t broken any bones after they’d finished with her.

Sean Hughes hit her with a combination of left and right hooks after he had been talking to her at the party.

The fact the two of them were chatting had upset Sarah Maguire.

The victim was left “highly confused” after the assault and suffers ongoing “serious psychological harm” following her terrible ordeal.

Meirion Davies, prosecuting, said: “This was a group attack with kicking by some.”

The trio pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) on August 7, 2020.

Heath Edwards, representing Sarah Maguire, 37, of Church Close, Penarth, said: “She has described herself as very remorseful.

“The defendant has shown empathy towards the victim. She has no previous convictions for violence.”

Lowri Wynn Morgan, for Griffiths, 29, of Pant Glas, Pentwyn, Cardiff, said: “She had gone outside to break it up before she became involved.

“The defendant is a mother-of-seven expecting her eighth child.”

Miss Wyn Morgan added: “There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation for her.”

Sean Hughes, 35, of Gough Road, Ely, Cardiff, had 30 previous convictions for 83 offences, including wounding, ABH and affray.

He was represented by Harry Baker who said his client had not kicked the victim.

Judge Williams told the defendants: “This was an ugly alcohol-fuelled attack in which all three of you behaved disgracefully and violently in an assault which lasted 10 minutes.

“You ganged up on the complainant and this was a prolonged and persistent attack against a defenceless person.

“When she got to her feet, she was highly confused at the beating she had just taken.”

He jailed Sean Hughes for two years and four months.

Turning to Sarah Maguire, Judge Richards said to her: “I am loath to suspend the sentence in your case.”

He told her and Griffiths they were being spared going straight into prison for the sakes of their children.

Both she and her sister were jailed for two years, suspended for 18 months, ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and made the subject of a 12-month curfew between the hours of 8pm and 6am.