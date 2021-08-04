AN NHS worker has said she is worried about leaving her house again after her bag was stolen during a night out in Newport.

Nursing assistant Chloe Sully was out with friends in the city centre on Saturday night when the theft happened.

The 27-year-old told the Argus she and her friends had been outside Slipping Jimmy's Bar and Grill in the High Street when she went inside to use the toilet.

She said: "I left my bag with my friend and said ‘can you just look after that for me?’

“When I came back out my bag was gone.

“They'd obviously just taken it from beside her and run off with it.”

Inside the bag were Ms Sully’s bank cards, driving license and passport.

Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.

The bag has since been found - but all that was left inside was some makeup.

The cards were used at a Clarence Food and Wine convenience store and at a Shell garage early on Sunday morning.

Ms Sully has cancelled the cards, but is concerned that her passport and her driving license are still missing.

“I don't really have chance to go out, because I'm an NHS worker,” said Ms Sully.

“So something like this happening when I do go out is quite devastating.

“I haven’t really wanted to leave the house and go out anywhere because I'm just scared that my handbag will be taken again.

“It’s just stressful to be honest because I know someone out there has got my passport.”

READ MORE:

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a call regarding the theft of a handbag in High Street, Newport at around 4.10am on Sunday, August 1.

“The victim, a 27-year-old woman from Newport, reportedly placed her bag on a bench outside Slipping Jimmy’s Bar and Grill.

“Her handbag was reportedly taken by an unknown man, who is described as having a dark and very short hair and wearing dark t-shirt and jeans.

“Items within the bag included bank cards and a passport.

“The victim has since cancelled her bank cards, and she was informed that her card was used in a shop on Clarence Place and the Shell garage on Chepstow Road.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area is asked to call Gwent Police, quoting log reference 2100269734.

“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook or Twitter, or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”