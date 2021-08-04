MEGHAN Markle celebrates her 40th birthday today with her husband Prince Harry, son Archie and two-month-old daughter Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex is reported to have hired Oprah Winfrey’s party planner ahead of birthday celebrations later this week at her LA home with Harry.

A source said: “Megan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family."

Since stepping down as working royals and moving to the US the Sussexes seem to have forged ahead with their lives.

The couple have signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth well over £100 million, with Spotify and Netflix, that have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

Much has been written about their decision to step down as senior royals for personal and financial freedom early last year – dubbed Megxit.

But it was only when the couple sat down for their much-anticipated television interview with Oprah Winfrey in March did they tell the world their side of the story.

The couple left the royal family in crisis with a series of shocking revelations that painted the monarchy as a racist and uncaring institution.

Meghan and Harry laid bare their brief lives as a working royal couple, alleging a member of the family – not the Queen or Philip – made a racist comment about their son, and how the duchess had suicidal thoughts but her approaches to the monarchy for help were turned down.

Despite a seemingly fractured relationship, if media reports are anything to go by, members of the royal family have publicly wished the Duchess a happy birthday.

What members of the royal family have said on Meghan Markle’s birthday

Meghan’s father-in-law Prince Charles has taken to social media to wish Meghan a happy birthday.

A message posted on the official Twitter account for the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall sent good wishes.

A post read: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday.”

The tweet was accompanied by a balloon emoji and a picture of Meghan Markle smiling.

Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dCncyhMLrQ — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Meghan's brother in law Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have wished her well.

A message on Twitter read: "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

The post included a birthday cake emoji and a picture of Meghan sitting on the beach.

Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qekFyLPmiD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile the official Royal Family Twitter account which represents The Queen shared birthday wished with the Duchess from Kensington Palace.

It said: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"

🎈 Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/xvrRH4sEwX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2021

The tweet included pictures of Meghan Markle at various points during her time as a wroking royal.

One alongside the Queen herself, a picture of Meghan and Harry together and another of the Duke and Duchess playing with baby Archie.