HERE is a round up of public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Stobart Energy Limited, of Viking House, Mathieson Road, Widnes, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Lorry Park Newport Ltd, Albany Street, Newport, as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers.

* STO Logistics Limited of 11 North Africa Close, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 8 Nash Mead, Newport, as an operating centre for five goods vehicles and five trailers.

* Michael Silcox and Joanne Karen Silcox, trading as G&M Enterprises of Petrons Place, Penallt Estate, Llanelly Hill, near Abergavenny, are applying for Goods Vehicle Operators Licence to use Coed Cae Newydd Farm, Waenllapria, Llanelly Hill, near Abergavenny, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and no trailers.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily ban waiting at any time on the northern side of Clytha Park Road from the existing double yellow lines outside number 26 for a distance of 51m in an easterly direction to the existing double yellow lines outside number 28. The order is being made so a temporary footway can been installed which will take pedestrians safely around existing large trees and an unenven footway. The order starts on August 7 and will be in force for no more than 18 months.

* Joseph John Hayden and Andrea Margaret Hayden are seeking to acquire the freehold reversion of 1 Broadwalk, Caerleon. The last known freeholder, Mary Ann Hazell, cannot be located and all the efforts to trace her or her successors in the title have been unsuccessful. Any person claiming to own the freehold reversion of and in the property known as 1 Broadwalk, Caerleon, should contact Mrs Nia Gittins, David W Harris & Co, 21-25 Talbot Road, Talbot Green.

* Granville-West, Chivers and Morgan, Caerphilly, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Lilian Rosina Woods (deceased), formerly of 115 Bedwelty Road, Cefn Fforest, who dies on February 4, 2021.

* Notice is hereby given to Mrs Beverley Barbara Diane Davies, formerly of 22 Ridgeway, Newport, as the proprietor of a superior leasehold title registered under title number DN605503 by Kenneth Charles Alfred Richardson and Robin Frank Harold Richardson as executors in the estate of Ingeborg Margerete Lieselotte Richardson (deceased) in relation to an underlease of 4 Plumtree Drive, Exeter. Mrs Beverley Barbara Diane Davies or her solicitors should contact Setfords Law Ltd (trading as Setfords Solicitors) of Jenner House, 1A Jenner Road, Guildford.