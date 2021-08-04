A BOAT that was "in a state of disrepair" has been moved from Barry Harbour - with another to follow suit.

As previously reported, Vale of Glamorgan Council made the decision to remove two boats – Morning Dawn and Alisa – from the harbour as they were "in a state of disrepair".

The council said they have made numerous attempts to get the owners to attend to the boats, but claim they’ve not had a response and are taking legal action.

A spokesman for Vale of Glamorgan Council confirmed that one of the vessels - Morning Dawn – has now been removed from Barry Harbour.

Informing the public in a social media post the council wrote: "The ship is damaging the harbour wall and the local environment and must be removed."

Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.

The boat that has been removed is Morning Dawn, which - according to the owner - has used the harbour for more than 15 years "with no problem".

The Barry & District News has contacted the owner of Morning Dawn for further comment.

Alisa remains, but the council has confirmed plans to remove this vessel soon - although an exact date has not been confirmed.

MORE NEWS:

A spokesman for the council said: "The second boat will be floated out of the harbour and transported to another location where it will also be broken up when the tide is high enough to do so.

"This should be within the next few weeks."