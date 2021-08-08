WE are very lucky in Gwent and South Wales to be able to boast about our history, culture, and beautiful countryside.

Visitors come from all over to be wowed by what the region has to offer.

However, not all are as impressed by the area’s tourist hotspots.

A glance at TripAdvisor reveals there are some people you just can’t please.

Here are some of the scathing reviews for Gwent’s top attractions.

Newport Transporter Bridge

Apparently, the Grade I listed building – which offers views across the whole of Newport – isn’t good enough for some people.

One reviewer described the bridge, one of two remaining in the UK, as “poorly maintained and dirty”.

They added: “Due to the location of the bridge parking is very limited, and the area is unsafe after dark and not that safe during the day.”

Tredegar House

One of Gwent’s premier attractions is Tredegar House.

Set in luscious grounds, the house itself is charming and full of history.

But one person ignored the beautiful surroundings and cultural significance the National Trust site boasts.

They wrote: “Asked for an iced black coffee.

“What I got was a lukewarm black coffee with an ice cube. Extremely disappointing.”

Another was unhappy that the main entrance was closed due to forecasted high winds on the day of their visit.

They said: “The bull being told to paying customers was an insult.”

Caerphilly Castle

Caerphilly Castle has more than 1,700 excellent or very good reviews on TripAdvisor.

The fortress sprawls over a huge area making it the largest castle in Wales.

However, some were less than impressed.

One of just nine terrible reviews said: “Nothing happens at all, it's a deserted castle with very little information, the walls are crumbling.”

Sugarloaf Mountain

Offering spectacular views of the rolling countryside, Sugarloaf Mountain is a perfect way to spend a day.

But one person doesn’t quite understand what a mountain is.

They wrote: “This mountain is too big, too high and too steep.”

At least someone appreciated the view.

“The view from the top is breath-taking and so well worth the effort.”

Barry Island

Outside of Gwent, a lot of us may travel to Barry to soak up the sun and sand at the seaside, or enjoy a day at the Pleasure Park.

The attraction has almost 500 excellent or very good reviews, however not everyone was as pleased with their visit – as short as it may have been.

One person said: “It is dirty, noisy, ugly and just tacky. We stayed about 15 minutes before leaving and vowing never to return.”

Chepstow Castle

The beautifully preserved Chepstow Castle stretches out along a limestone cliff above the River Wye and is the oldest castle in Wales.

It won a Travellers’ Choice award in 2020 and has more than 1,000 excellent or very good reviews on TripAdvisor.

But you can’t please all the people all the time it seems.

One reviewer said: “It is a ruin, nothing to see other than grass remains of castle and the river.”

Big Pit National Coal Museum

Not only is this the classic school-trip for children across Gwent, but the Big Pit in Blaenavon is a fascinating insight into Wales’ mining heritage.

But one person wants to ban children from the underground tour.

They wrote: “The tour had a few children and they were not well behaved – running around and noisy – spoiling the tour for the non-parents.

“My suggestion is tours for adults only.”

Penarth Pier

The fully restored Art Deco Pier Pavilion houses a gallery, cinema, cafe and restaurant.

Almost 400 of its 450 reviews rate it as excellent or very good on TripAdvisor, but one person was disappointed the site was too “touristy”.

They said: “Not a pretty sight. Tacky. Wouldn’t recommend.”