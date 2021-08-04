A CALDICOT meadery has been granted permission for an on-site taproom and seating area by Monmouthshire council planners.

The Wye Valley Meadery, which recently moved from its Chepstow site to a bigger premises in Caldicot’s Severn Bridge Industrial Estate, will now be allowed to provide a taproom and seating area so customers can sample the products.

The owners of the meadery are both beekeepers and mead makers and “the honey from the bees is used to brew into mead and honey beer”.

We visited the site last month to hear more about the plans. To read more click here.

Under the plans, only products made on the site will be sold on the premises.

There will be a taproom inside the building, and an outdoor seating area that can accommodate up to 20 people at any given time.

The change in use will result in three new full-time equivalent jobs.

The decision report says: “It is intended that half of the floor area of the building, approximately 167m2, be used for brewing, with the other half for sales and sampling.

“The outdoor seating area is planned to have several picnic benches, which will accommodate up to 20 people at any one time.”

The report says it will not “result in the loss of employment land, rather it would help to sustain an existing business”.

The council received no objections to the plans and there are no residential properties in close proximity that would be affected by the change in use.

It is not expected that the taproom operations in the evening will result in a “significant increase in noise and disturbance”.

The outdoor seating area will be at the back of the site, while the parking sits at the front so there is no impact and the report says that the changes are unlikely to see an increase in traffic to the site.

The taproom, sales area and outdoor seating area will be open to customers between 11am and 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, while Sundays and Bank Holidays will see the closing time brought forward to 11pm.