A REVIEW of how Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council prioritises its highway maintenance programme has been called for by a councillor.

At the full council meeting on Thursday, July 29, councillors discussed the road maintenance budget and its priorities for this financial year.

Head of community services, Clive Rogers explained that this year’s funding allowance comes on top of the £4.442 million spent by the council on roads since 2017.

A road scheme in each of the county borough’s 16 wards has been identified for work.

Cllr Malcolm Cross said: “The concern I’ve had for some time is the physical size of certain wards.

“I represent Sirhowy which is the biggest ward throughout the borough.

“We have miles and miles of roads in Sirhowy.”

He felt that his ward was being unfirly treated in a system where he will have one road repaired while “loads need addressing.”

“We should review the way we take this forward,” said Cllr Cross.

Cllr Jonathan Millard asked if recommendations by councillors on which roads should be repaired in their ward would be considered.

Cllr Millard said: “I have made previous recommendations with regard to road surfaces and have not been listened to or acknowledged even.”

Mr Rogers said: “I can only apologise if you’ve not been acknowledged.”

He explained that if a councillor raised concerns about a specific road, staff would contact them to discuss the issue and re-evaluate the work that needs to be done.

Mr Rogers said: “To date I’m aware that that has happened on several occasions and ward members have been happy with the outcome.

“I will look into your concerns outside this meeting.”

Councillors voted for option two, which will cost an estimated £912, 000.

To fund this, £310,000 will come from a Capital Programme Contingency reserve fund.

This means work on the highest priority residential road in each ward as well as reconstruction work on the A4048 Heathfield and the A4046 Cwm bypass will be resurfaced.

Crash Barrier Replacement at the A4281 in Garnlydan and the A467 at Abertillery has also been calculated for.

The schemes per ward are:

Southend and Walter Street, Georgetown.

Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale North.

Institution Terrace, Ebbw Vale South.

Maes-y-Cynw Terrace, Llanhilleth.

Jubilee Road and Grain Road, Six Bells.

Powell Street and High Street (section), Abertillery

Glanystruth, Blaina.

South and Hereford Street, Beaufort.

Aneurin Crescent, Brynmawr.

King Street, Cwm.

Railway Terrace, Sirhowy.

Stable Lane & Parkville, Tredegar Central & West.

School Road, Rassau.

Waunheulog, Nantyglo.

Victoria Street, Cwmtillery.

Rhyd Y Blew Roundabout, Badminton.

The report said that 74 per cent of the roads are unclassified which is a distance of 198 miles.

During the last four years 82 residential roads have been resurfaced along with priority works to the A and B road network.

The number of these roads classified as in a “poor condition” has dropped from 17 per cent to 11.4 per cent.