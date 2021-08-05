THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,500 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Alan Parry, who is 74 and retired.

When and why did you take up photography?

Many years ago in the 80s. I had a photography studio in Blaenavon and also freelanced for the Free Press newspaper.

Why do you love taking pictures?

The enjoyment it brings.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Blaenavon. It has some great places like the iron works, Keeper's and the surrounding areas.

What equipment do you use?

Sony and Olympus Digital.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

A few favourites - a train picture and a lily on Keeper's Pond.

Keeper's Pond

Why did you join the SWACC?

To see what other photographers take and to share my photographs.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Enjoy your photography. If you like your work that's all that matters.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Views of Broad Haven. It's really nice place.

Anything else you think we should know?

I am chairman of Blaenavon Camera Club and also a founder member. I enjoy working with other members. also enjoy club exhibitions.

MORE NEWS: