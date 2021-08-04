THERE have been 43 new cases of Covid-19 in Newport, the latest Public Health Wales figures have shown.
This means the city had the fourth highest number of new cases of cases in all of Wales.
Gwent had 103 new cases all together, with Caerphilly having 29 new cases, Monmouthshire recording 11 and Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen both seeing 10 confirmed cases.
- Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.
There have been 561 new cases recorded in Wales and 47 recorded for residents outside of Wales.
There have been four more deaths in Wales since July 30, bring the total amount of Covid related deaths in Wales up to 5620.
2,298,387 people have had their first vaccination and 2,083,343 are fully vaccinated.
All the new cases by area:
- Cardiff - 52
- Flintshire - 51
- Denbighshire - 45
- Newport - 43
- Swansea - 36
- Conwy - 36
- Rhonnda Cynon Taf - 35
- Neath Port Talbot - 33
- Wrexham - 32
- Caerphilly - 29
- Bridgend - 28
- Vale of Glamorgan - 26
- Powys - 19
- Carmarthenshire - 18
- Pembrokeshire - 17
- Merthyr Tydfil - 16
- Monmouthshire - 11
- Blaenau Gwent - 10
- Torfaen - 10
- Gwynedd - Seven
- Anglesey - Three
- Ceredigion - Two
- Unknown location - Two
- Residents outside Wales - 47
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment