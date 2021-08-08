YOUNG people from Blaenau Gwent have won prizes for helping a charity develop their services for children with disabilities by entering a creative competition.
Sparkle wanted to give the children and young people an opportunity to have their say on what facilities and activities they wanted to be available for them, and therefore ran a 'design a children’s centre' competition.
The competition was open to all children and young people accessing Sparkle’s north Gwent clubs and was also advertised through special schools and the charity’s Family Liaison Service.
The winners are:
Ryan, aged eight
The judges were very impressed with some of the suggestions Ryan included in his design, such as a feelings room with comfy chairs and stress balls, a giant castle play area with dressing up stations and somewhere for staff to have a cup of tea or coffee.
Ava-Jayne, aged nine
Ava-Jayne did her design with her two younger brothers, who both have autism. Their design included lots of different toys and play equipment and a vegetable garden with pumpkins, watermelons and an apple tree. The judges thought the art work was very good!
Mollie, aged 17
The judges thought Mollie’s design was very well presented and included some good ideas, like cooking, board games and a trampoline. Mollie also included completely new ideas, like somewhere to do face painting and nail varnish.
The competition was sponsored by Western Power Distribution and Tai Calon Community Housing, meaning Sparkle were able to offer prizes for the winning entries in three age categories.
If you would like to know more about Sparkle’s leisure activities in North Gwent click here.
