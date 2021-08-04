A MAN has been charged and more than 100 electronic devicses have been seized as part of a Gwent Police operation cracking down on possession and sharing of indecent images of children.

Operation Javelin ran between Monday, July 19, and Friday, July 23, during which time 11 warrants were carried out.

Nine men were arrested, with seven released on conditional bail and one released under investigation.

The ninth, a 35-year-old Newport man ,was arrested on suspicion of making indecent images of children and breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

He was later charged with three counts of possessing of an indecent image of a child and two counts of breaching a SHPO.

He is due to appear in Newport Crown Court on Friday, August 6.

The operation was led by the police online investigation team (POLIT) officers and assisted by neighbourhood teams and specialist units.

Officers seized 107 electronic devices in total and also conducted two safeguarding visits.

DI Jamie Cooper, of Gwent Police’s cyber-crime unit, said: “Our intelligence gathering has allowed us to make nine arrests of people suspected of being involved in the online exploitation of children through possessing or sharing indecent images.

“We’ve also made 12 children safer by identifying those at risk and ensuring appropriate conditions are in place to keep them safe.

“This was completed with the assistance of partner agencies and forms part of our safeguarding work linked to this investigation.

“Our enquiries are continuing to ensure that those responsible for the online exploitation of children are brought to justice.

“It is important to remember that some of the images captured during our intelligence gathering may have been sent by a child.

“We want to educate young people in particular that not only is sharing an incident image – which could be of themselves – a criminal offence, but it can be recirculated very easily which may lead to further inappropriate sexual communication online.”

Gwent Police works with a variety of partner organisations, such as StopItNow, to help tackle the sexual abuse of children and suggest visiting their website here if you are concerned about this issue.