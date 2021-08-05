A GWENT business is among 10 in Wales which has been ‘named and shamed’ by the government after failing to pay employees the minimum wage.

The Department for Business has today released its latest figures, which showed that between 2012 and 2018, a total of £78,000 was found to be owed to 171 workers at 10 businesses in Wales.

This includes the Walnut Tree Garage in Abergavenny, which was found to have underpaid four workers by £559.73.

But, responding to the government release, a spokeswoman for the business stressed this was a genuine error, and said that impacted staff were paid what they were owed as soon as the problem was discovered.

Speaking to the Argus, the spokeswoman said: “We’re a tiny little family run business, and I’m responsible for payroll.

“But three years ago, I was really poorly, and I didn’t come into work for two weeks. Unfortunately, this was when the financial year changed over, and the minimum wage went up. There was no one else there that could press the button – at a small business, everyone has their own job to do.

“As soon as I realised what had happened, we resolved it, and everyone affected was fine about it.

“I made one mistake, and we’re still paying for it every six months”.

Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

According to UK Government guidelines, it does not matter if underpayment is intentional or accidental, as it states that it is the employer’s responsibility to follow the law.

While the Walnut Tree Garage was the only business in the area to have been listed, it was by no means the only business found to have underpaid staff.

The worst culprit across the UK was John Lewis plc, which has been found to have failed to pay £941,355.67 to 19,392 workers.

In Wales, Neath Port Talbot’s Millennium Care Ltd was discovered to have failed to pay £28,871.77 to 40 workers.

Named employers have since been made to pay back what they owed, and were fined an additional £100,000.

According to the latest release, the employers named today have previously underpaid workers in the following ways:

Failing to pay workers for all the time they had worked, such as when they worked overtime

Paying the incorrect apprenticeship rate

Failed to pay the uprated minimum wage

Other examples of ways that businesses have underpaid workers include paying workers on or just above the minimum wage rate, and then deducting pay for uniform or accommodation costs.

Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates.

They also face hefty financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of arrears - capped at £20,000 per worker - which are paid to the government.

Since 2015 the government has ordered employers to repay over £100 million to one million workers.

The UK Government's business minister, Paul Scully, said: “Welsh employers can’t take their eye off the ball when it comes to upholding workers’ rights.

“There is never an excuse to short-change workers and paying the minimum wage isn’t optional.

“It’s up to all employers in Wales, including those on this list, to check government guidance and pay workers properly.”

Read more local news here

Chairman of the low pay commission Bryan Sanderson said: “These are very difficult times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often undertaking critical tasks in a variety of key sectors including care.

“The minimum wage provides a crucial level of support and compliance is essential for the benefit of both the recipients and our society as a whole.”

Full list of employers named and shamed today (Thursday, August 5)