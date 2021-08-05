A GWENT business is among 10 in Wales which has been ‘named and shamed’ by the government after failing to pay employees the minimum wage.
The Department for Business has today released its latest figures, which showed that between 2012 and 2018, a total of £78,000 was found to be owed to 171 workers at 10 businesses in Wales.
This includes the Walnut Tree Garage in Abergavenny, which was found to have underpaid four workers by £559.73.
But, responding to the government release, a spokeswoman for the business stressed this was a genuine error, and said that impacted staff were paid what they were owed as soon as the problem was discovered.
Speaking to the Argus, the spokeswoman said: “We’re a tiny little family run business, and I’m responsible for payroll.
“But three years ago, I was really poorly, and I didn’t come into work for two weeks. Unfortunately, this was when the financial year changed over, and the minimum wage went up. There was no one else there that could press the button – at a small business, everyone has their own job to do.
“As soon as I realised what had happened, we resolved it, and everyone affected was fine about it.
“I made one mistake, and we’re still paying for it every six months”.
- Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.
According to UK Government guidelines, it does not matter if underpayment is intentional or accidental, as it states that it is the employer’s responsibility to follow the law.
While the Walnut Tree Garage was the only business in the area to have been listed, it was by no means the only business found to have underpaid staff.
The worst culprit across the UK was John Lewis plc, which has been found to have failed to pay £941,355.67 to 19,392 workers.
In Wales, Neath Port Talbot’s Millennium Care Ltd was discovered to have failed to pay £28,871.77 to 40 workers.
Named employers have since been made to pay back what they owed, and were fined an additional £100,000.
According to the latest release, the employers named today have previously underpaid workers in the following ways:
- Failing to pay workers for all the time they had worked, such as when they worked overtime
- Paying the incorrect apprenticeship rate
- Failed to pay the uprated minimum wage
Other examples of ways that businesses have underpaid workers include paying workers on or just above the minimum wage rate, and then deducting pay for uniform or accommodation costs.
Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates.
They also face hefty financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of arrears - capped at £20,000 per worker - which are paid to the government.
Since 2015 the government has ordered employers to repay over £100 million to one million workers.
The UK Government's business minister, Paul Scully, said: “Welsh employers can’t take their eye off the ball when it comes to upholding workers’ rights.
“There is never an excuse to short-change workers and paying the minimum wage isn’t optional.
“It’s up to all employers in Wales, including those on this list, to check government guidance and pay workers properly.”
Read more local news here
- Ambulance worker says waits to drop patients at The Grange are ‘soul destroying’
- Chepstow meadery given approval for taproom and seating area
- Newport's Victoria Hotel set for new lease of life as new owners take charge
Chairman of the low pay commission Bryan Sanderson said: “These are very difficult times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often undertaking critical tasks in a variety of key sectors including care.
“The minimum wage provides a crucial level of support and compliance is essential for the benefit of both the recipients and our society as a whole.”
Full list of employers named and shamed today (Thursday, August 5)
- John Lewis plc, Westminster, SW1E, failed to pay £941,355.67 to 19,392 workers.
- Martin McColl Retail Limited, Brentwood, CM15, failed to pay £258,047.80 to 4,366 workers
- One Stop Stores Limited, Walsall, WS8, failed to pay £56,505.04 to 2,631 workers.
- Welcome Break Holdings Limited, Milton Keynes, MK16, failed to pay £4,9031.77 to 1,591 workers.
- Sword Security (N.I.) Ltd (now under new ownership), Belfast, BT7, failed to pay £44,280.74 to 160 workers.
- The Body Shop International Limited, Arun, BN17, failed to pay £34,670.81 to 959 workers.
- Methodist Homes, Derby, DE1, failed to pay £29,244.25 to six workers.
- Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited, trading as Pontins, Sefton, PR8, failed to pay £29,027.33 to 954 workers.
- Millenium Care Ltd, Neath Port Talbot, SA11, failed to pay £28,871.77 to 40 workers.
- KRM Limited, trading as First Steps Day Nursery, Craven, BD23, failed to pay £28,378.70 to 25 workers.
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK Limited, Runnymede, TW20, failed to pay £25,438.82 to 65 workers.
- Menai Meats (Wales) Limited, Gwynedd council, L55, failed to pay £23,558.16 to 34 workers.
- The Sheffield United Football Club Limited, Sheffield, S2, failed to pay £21,802.17 to 25 workers.
- Mrs Lynda Quigley, trading as Child's Play, Kirklees, WF13, failed to pay £20,402.45 to 40 workers.
- Amna Care Domiciliary Ltd, South Tyneside, NE33, failed to pay £18,574.02 to 65 workers.
- Peak Building Services Limited - Liquidated October 19, 2018, Amber Valley, DE56, failed to pay £14,732.31 to 23 workers.
- Circadian Trust, trading as Sphere Leisure Ltd, South Gloucestershire, BS35, failed to pay £13,828.01 to 290 workers.
- Worcestershire County Cricket Trading Limited, Worcester, WR2, failed to pay £12,919.37 to two workers.
- Eishtec UK Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, BT66, failed to pay £12,504.46 to 157 workers.
- Fresh-Pak Chilled Foods Limited, Barnsley, S73, failed to pay £11,487.93 to 274 workers.
- Travel Joy Hostels Limited, trading as The King William IV, Westminster, SW1V, failed to pay £10,673.59 to two workers.
- Burningfold Limited, Waverley, GU8, failed to pay £9,916.36 to one worker.
- Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited, Westminster, SW1E, failed to pay £9,679.91 to 33 workers.
- 7 to 10 Food & Wine Ltd, Cardiff, CF3, failed to pay £9,573.74 to two workers.
- Mrs Sonia Anderson & Mrs Jean Martin, trading as First Steps Nursery, Craven, BD23, failed to pay £9,156.09 to 25 workers.
- T S Lee & Son Limited, trading as CPR Skip Hire, Calderdale, HD6, failed to pay £8,880.43 to 13 workers.
- Aire Valley Frozen Foods Limited, Bradford, BD21, failed to pay £8,823.37 to 20 workers.
- Marshall Motor Group Limited, Cambridge, CB5, failed to pay £8,816.31 to 16 workers.
- DDV Hairdressing Limited, trading as Tony & Guy, Bournemouth Borough Council, BH1, failed to pay £8,685.57 to five workers.
- Otium Entertainment Group Limited, trading as Coventry City Football Club, Rugby, CV8, failed to pay £8,180.25 to 194 workers.
- Harratts of Wakefield Limited, trading as Harratts Kia, Wakefield, WF2, failed to pay £7,863.82 to 26 workers.
- Shabab Express Limited, Leeds, LS1, failed to pay £6,783.69 to 14 workers.
- APC Care Limited, Wealden, BN27, failed to pay £6,311.60 to 39 workers.
- Soya World Limited, trading as Soya, Elmbridge, KT13, failed to pay £6,156.93 to two workers.
- Your Local Food & Wine Ltd, trading as Premier, County Durham, DL15, failed to pay £6,144.27 to six workers.
- HPJ (GX) Ltd, trading as Jungs, Buckinghamshire Council, SL9, failed to pay £6,059.37 to five workers.
- Mears Homecare Limited, Tewkesbury, GL3, failed to pay £5,908.87 to four workers.
- Vertu Motors plc, Gateshead, NE11, failed to pay £5,901.44 to 63 workers.
- TAFS Foods Limited, trading as Kentucky Fried Chicken, Waltham Forest, E10, failed to pay £5,257.84 to 294 workers.
- Quest Strategic Consulting Limited - Dissolved November 17, 2020, Birmingham, B16, failed to pay £5,119.16 to six workers.
- Mr Mohammed Asif, trading as Supawash Laundrette, Rochdale, OL12, failed to pay £4,972.55 to three workers.
- M Francis (Cardiff) Limited, trading as Minster Cleaning Services, Cardiff, CF23, failed to pay £4,793.14 to 69 workers.
- Lees Cleaning Contractors LLP, trading as Lees Premier Cleaning, South Tyneside, NE33, failed to pay £4,768.09 to seven workers.
- Stena Best Hand Car Wash Ltd, Waltham Forest, E11, failed to pay £4,749.57 to six workers.
- Noonan Services Group (NI) Limited - Dissolved, Belfast, BT3, failed to pay £4,617.17 to 79 workers.
- Medea Hair Limited, trading as Body Essential Hair Designer, Havering, RM5, failed to pay £4,593.40 to one worker.
- Big News Trading Ltd, trading as Chibber's Superstore, Calderdale, HX1, failed to pay £4,545.64 to one worker.
- Mrs Julie Anne Rickett, trading as Chevalian Stud, Shropshire, SY12, failed to pay £4,505.36 to one worker.
- The Dental Workshop Limited, Leeds, LS11, failed to pay £4,190.65 to one worker.
- Chilton Motors Limited, Pembrokeshire, SA71, failed to pay £4,171.87 to one worker.
- Grade One Commercial Cleaning Services Limited, Medway, ME4, failed to pay £4,145.8 to six workers.
- Brighter Beginnings Day Nursery Limited, Oldham, OL9, failed to pay £4,139.44 to 45 workers.
- Bloomsbury Publishing PLC, Camden, WC1B, failed to pay £4,055.96 to three workers.
- D Southall & Sons, trading as Southalls of Norchard, Wychavon, DY13, failed to pay £4,036.13 to 79 workers.
- A1 Home Care Ltd, Chelmsford, CM2, failed to pay £3,774.46 to 24 workers.
- Mr Hasan Yalcin and Mrs Sultan Yalcin, trading as Bridge Kebabs (now under new ownership), Isle of Anglesey, LL59, failed to pay £3,723.68 to two workers
- MacLeod Garages Ltd, trading as Kiwis Garage, Na h-Eileanan Siar, HS1, failed to pay £3,663.63 to one worker.
- Newry Crash Repair Centre Ltd, Newry, Mourne and Down, BT35, failed to pay £3,438.61 to six workers.
- Cheshire Central Limited, trading as Cheshire Central Car Valeting Centre, Stockport, SK5, failed to pay £3,425.11 to four workers.
- Clarendon Park Farms Limited, Wiltshire, SP5, failed to pay £3,384.51 to one worker.
- Mrs Julie Roche and Mr Christopher Roche, trading as Hill Cottage Farm Camping & Caravan Park, Dorset, SP6, failed to pay £3,351.90 to one worker.
- J Ren Ltd, trading as Mooboo, Glasgow City Council, G1, failed to pay £3,114.73 to 24 workers.
- Russell Nursery School Limited, Birmingham, B28, failed to pay £3,080.31 to one worker.
- Mr Ramon Sanchez, trading as Chester House Guest House, Cheshire West and Chester, CH2, failed to pay £3,060.36 to four workers.
- JoRecruitment Limited, Wandsworth, SW11, failed to pay £3,008.63 to 52 workers.
- Northcote Hotel Limited, Ribble Valley, BB6, failed to pay £2,949.33 to 16 workers.
- Brittain & McMail Limited, trading as Rainbow Rooms International, Glasgow City Council, G2, failed to pay £2,923.25 to 16 workers.
- Sandylane Limited, York, YO26, failed to pay £2,877.41 to 101 workers.
- Oldham Athletic (2004) Association Football Club Limited, Oldham, OL1, failed to pay £2,812.38 to six workers.
- York Hand Car Wash Ltd - Dissolved April 9, 2019, trading as Tesco Hand Car Wash, York, YO24, failed to pay £2,811.4 to three workers.
- Glenmore Property Services Limited, Brent, HA0, failed to pay £2,794.97 to three workers.
- Little Tots Nursery (Scunthorpe) Ltd, North Lincolnshire, DN15, failed to pay £2,754.06 to nine workers.
- South Worcestershire Citizens Advice Bureau, Malvern Hills, WR14, failed to pay £2,739.14 to one worker.
- Jungs Eton Limited, Windsor and Maidenhead, SL4, failed to pay £2,686.57 to one worker.
- SRCL Limited, Leeds, LS10, failed to pay £2,677.10 to four workers.
- Step by Step Recruitment Limited, Worcester, WR1, failed to pay £2,658.96 to 35 workers.
- Illingworth Moor Retail Limited, trading as Subway, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE6, failed to pay £2,643.75 to one worker.
- Hair By JFK Limited, City of Edinburgh, EH10, failed to pay £2,609.30 to two workers.
- Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, Wolverhampton, WV2, failed to pay £2,556.83 to one worker.
- Harbour Havens Limited, trading as Kildonan Hotel, North Ayrshire, KA27, failed to pay £2,478.12 to four workers.
- Crewe Alexandra Football Club Company,Limited(The), Cheshire East, CW2, failed to pay £2,477.33 to 46 workers.
- Anglo Limited, Bournemouth Borough Council, BH1, failed to pay £2,461.23 to nine workers.
- Willow Catering Limited, Liverpool, L9, failed to pay £2,364.66 to one worker.
- V.A.S.S. Northwest Ltd - In Liquidation, trading as Andy's VW Centre, St. Helens, WA10, failed to pay £2,287.43 to one worker.
- Wise Employment (Swindon) Limited, Swindon, SN1, failed to pay £2,266.04 to 181 workers.
- Lyndon Resources Limited, Fylde, FY8, failed to pay £2,251.03 to three workers.
- Mr Tetsuo Saisho and Mrs Olga Lucia Saisho, trading as Japan Letting Agency, Ealing, W3, failed to pay £2,212.09 to one worker.
- Franchi Hairdressing Limited, trading as Giampiero Hair Colour Salon, Gedling Borough Council, NG5, failed to pay £2,199.88 to three workers.
- City Auto Repairs Ltd, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, BT60, failed to pay £2,185.07 to three workers.
- Mrs Shazia Ayub, trading as Wash and Go Slough, Slough, SL1, failed to pay £2,169.80 to four workers.
- Phillips (Lisburn) Limited, Lisburn and Castlereagh, BT27, failed to pay £2,147.33 to one worker.
- Aecom Limited, St Albans, AL1, failed to pay £2,142.21 to seven workers.
- Fusion Hairdesign Ltd, Harrow, HA3, failed to pay £2,089.27 to one worker.
- Chasewood Care Limited - Liquidation 16 August 2018, Nuneaton and Bedworth, CV7, failed to pay £2,023.43 to 80 workers.
- Shado Services Limited, trading as Minster Cleaning Services, Bristol, City of, BS4, failed to pay £2,010.89 to 35 workers.
- Way2Save Harlesden Limited, Brent, NW10, failed to pay £1,899.03 to 14 workers.
- Charlton Athletic Football Company Limited, Greenwich, SE7, failed to pay £1,880.12 to 16 workers.
- North East Convenience Stores Limited, trading as Spar, Northumberland, NE24, failed to pay £1,853.62 to 81 workers.
- Ongar Motor Cycles Limited, Uttlesford, CM6, failed to pay £1,842.06 to one worker.
- Mr Karzan Mustafa Mohammad, trading as Best Hand Car Wash, Newham, E15, failed to pay £1,830.59 to two workers.
- Mr Shangara Singh, trading as The Spring Cottage, Walsall, WS1, failed to pay £1,830.46 to two workers.
- Whoop Hall (2006) Limited, trading as The Whoop Hall Inn, Lancaster, LA6, failed to pay £1,820.43 to 12 workers.
- Bankfield Residential Care Limited - Dissolved 18 September 2018, Bury, BL9, failed to pay £1,785.09 to 40 workers.
- Swinton Park Limited, Harrogate, HG4, failed to pay £1,751.51 to 15 workers.
- Westrow Ilkley LLP, trading as Westrow, Bradford, LS29, failed to pay £1,734.76 to three workers.
- Mr Amar Anwar, trading as Benwell Post Office, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4, failed to pay £1,711.04 to two workers.
- Hessle Plant Limited, Wakefield, WF10, failed to pay £1,655.01 to one worker.
- Woodfield Road Store Limited - Dissolved 11 June 2019, Nottingham, NG8, failed to pay £1,612.85 to four workers.
- Pacson Limited, Dundee City, DD4, failed to pay £1,607.2 to three workers.
- Smart Recruitment Solutions (Swindon) Limited, Swindon, SN1, failed to pay £1,596.17 to 112 workers.
- Hotel MK Limited, trading as Double Tree by Hilton Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes, MK1, failed to pay £1,552.07 to 12 workers.
- Danum Homecare Ltd, Doncaster, DN5, failed to pay £1,516 to 13 workers.
- Darlaston Builders Merchants Limited, Walsall, WS10, failed to pay £1,444.01 to one worker.
- Borders Automobile Company Limited, trading as Border Motor Group, Scottish Borders, TD6, failed to pay £1,429.12 to seven workers.
- Flying Start Day Nursery Chigwell Ltd, Epping Forest, IG7, failed to pay £1,390.66 to nine workers.
- Mr Stephen Austwick, trading as Steve Austwick MOT Centre, Leeds, LS28, failed to pay £1,386.75 to two workers.
- Belfast Service Centre Limited, Belfast, BT5, failed to pay £1,377.61 to three workers.
- Onyx Hair Limited, trading as Stone Hair, Bournemouth Borough Council, BH9, failed to pay £1,371.19 to two workers.
- Little Twisters Limited, North Tyneside, NE12, failed to pay £1,360.12 to nine workers.
- Miss Emma Aitken, trading as Razor King, South Lanarkshire, G73, failed to pay £1,327.5 to one worker.
- Ms Caroline Koenig, trading as Walkers Private Day Nursery, Cotswold, GL56, failed to pay £1,324.74 to two workers.
- Lyndon Subcontractors Limited, Fylde, FY8, failed to pay £1,323.01 to one worker.
- Dunkeld House Hotel LLP, Perth and Kinross Council, PH8, failed to pay £1,322.08 to eight workers.
- John Condona's Pleasure Fairs Limited, trading as Condona's Family Entertainment Centre, Aberdeen City, AB24, failed to pay £1,318.23 to 90 workers.
- K McKeown Builders Ltd, Perth and Kinross Council, PH1, failed to pay £1,317.94 to two workers.
- Worldsec Limited, Dudley, DY1, failed to pay £1,180.47 to 36 workers.
- Wentbridge House Limited, trading as Wentbridge House Hotel, Wakefield, WF8, failed to pay £1,177.98 to 47 workers.
- Sparklers Private Nursery Ltd, Dumfries and Galloway, DG16, failed to pay £1,177.08 to 21 workers.
- Mr Riccardo Corvi, trading as Rainbow Room International Ayr, South Ayrshire, KA7, failed to pay £1,119.32 to three workers.
- Mr Onur Ecevit, trading as Hand Car Wash, Tower Hamlets, E14, failed to pay £1,072.9 to two workers.
- Total Catering Solutions Recruitment Limited, trading as TCS Recruitment, Leicester, LE2, failed to pay £1,042.14 to 104 workers.
- Mr Akbar Shah, trading as Biddulph Soaps, Staffordshire Moorlands, ST8, failed to pay £1,034.89 to four workers.
- Mr Lirim Gecaj, trading as Bespoke Valet & Detailing Service, York, YO10, failed to pay £1,033.82 to two workers.
- Grey Communications Group Limited, Camden, EC1N, failed to pay £1,033.20 to one worker.
- Hair & Beauty Bank Ltd - Dissolved 04 February 2021, Bristol, City of, BS14, failed to pay £1,022.13 to one worker.
- Meadow Street Motors Limited, trading as D.L. Motors, Swansea, SA1, failed to pay £956.26 to one worker.
- Teifi Tots Limited, Carmarthenshire, SA38, failed to pay £939.55 to 17 workers.
- Workforce Staffing Ltd, Redditch, B97, failed to pay £915.9 to 50 workers.
- Kinetic Law Ltd, Blackburn with Darwen, BB1, failed to pay £912.4 to one worker.
- CAJ Contract Services Limited, Ashford, TN26, failed to pay £908.28 to one worker.
- Automec Swansea Limited - Dissolved 2 April 2019, Swansea, SA1, failed to pay £892.12 to one worker.
- Mr Sam Dewar, trading as SCD Joinery, North Ayrshire, KA11, failed to pay £886.53 to one worker.
- UK Kidz Solutions Ltd, Sheffield, S4, failed to pay £882.2 to one worker.
- Mr John Maxwell, trading as Eurofix Car Repairs, Belfast, BT17, failed to pay £872.58 to two workers.
- CJ RIDINGS LIMITED, company changed name from THE NURSERY (WISTASTON) LIMITED in March 2020, Cheshire East, CW2, failed to pay £869.15 to nine workers.
- Little Uns Daycare Limited, Daventry, NN11, failed to pay £867.92 to seven workers.
- Mrs Jennifer Riley and Mr Andrew Riley, trading as The Tyndrum Inn, Stirling, FK20, failed to pay £844.84 to one worker.
- Simpson Print Limited, trading as Simpson Group, Sunderland, NE37, failed to pay £831.29 to 34 workers.
- Kate Preston Salons Limited, Fareham, PO16, failed to pay £825.63 to four workers.
- Mrs Mozdeh Bandar and Miss Natalie Mahryar Bandar, trading as All in One Takeaway, Brighton and Hove, BN1, failed to pay £822.15 to one worker.
- 4SLC For Stocksbridge Leisure Centre Trust, Sheffield, S36, failed to pay £819.45 to four workers.
- Uniqwin UK Limited, Warrington, WA1, failed to pay £786.13 to 14 workers.
- Homebeech Limited, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £785.71 to 59 workers.
- Mrs Samantha Hawes, trading as The Look, Chesterfield Borough Council, S41, failed to pay £785.13 to two workers.
- Shengyang Trading Limited, trading as Mooboo, Coventry, CV1, failed to pay £760.15 to three workers.
- Nicola Jones, trading as Cosmetology (now under new ownership), Dundee City, DD5, failed to pay £759.6 to one worker.
- Portsmouth Community Football Club Limited, Portsmouth, PO4, failed to pay £741.32 to 10 workers.
- Mr Samuel T Farnell, Mr Gary Farnell, Mr Anthony P Farnell and Mr Gregory M Farnell, trading as Acorn Cleaning Services, Manchester, M1, failed to pay £737.14 to one worker.
- Commercial Collection Services Limited, trading as CCS Collect, Croydon, CR7, failed to pay £736.43 to two workers.
- Frank H. Mann (Torquay) Limited, Torbay, TQ2, failed to pay £724.26 to five workers.
- Quality Home Care (Barnsley) Limited, Barnsley, S71, failed to pay £711.4 to 31 workers.
- Mr Stuart Melvin Aston, trading as Reflex Park Diner, Walsall, WV13, failed to pay £706.5 to two workers.
- B Pharma Ltd, trading as Bispham Road Pharmacy, Sefton, PR9, failed to pay £698.51 to one worker.
- K & A Care Limited, trading as Granada House Care Home, North Somerset, BS23, failed to pay £695.18 to 11 workers.
- Carpet Kingdom Ltd, Blackburn with Darwen, BB1, failed to pay £693.57 to two workers.
- Fishmore Hall Hotel Limited, Shropshire, SY8, failed to pay £690.22 to eight workers.
- JBD Recruitment Limited, Bromley, BR2, failed to pay £681.87 to 16 workers.
- R & A Food & Wine Ltd (Dissolved 05/11/19), Lewisham, SE4, failed to pay £678.6 to one worker.
- Frontline Recruitment Partnerships Limited, Nottingham, NG1, failed to pay £671.59 to 54 workers.
- Mahal Premier Limited, Nottingham, NG6, failed to pay £670.43 to one worker.
- Mrs Janine McMahon, trading as Rainbow Room International, East Dunbartonshire, G61, failed to pay £652.34 to eight workers.
- Viking Academy Trust, Thanet, CT11, failed to pay £651.43 to two workers.
- WBC Limited, trading as Westdown Bathroom Centre, Herefordshire, County of, HR4, failed to pay £632.07 to five workers.
- Mr Amin Lakhani & Mr Azim Lakhani, trading as Saffronland Homes 1, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £623.94 to 42 workers.
- Capture CCTV Solutions Limited, Swindon, SN3, failed to pay £622.07 to two workers.
- Cavalier Country Club Limited, trading as Holdsworth House Hotel, Calderdale, HX2, failed to pay £601.92 to one worker.
- Fleeson & Robb Limited, trading as Rainbow Room International, Glasgow City Council, G1, failed to pay £597.7 to five workers.
- Mr Amin Lakhani & Mr Azim Lakhani, trading as Saffronland Homes 2, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £591.05 to 33 workers.
- SBFM Limited, Harrogate, HG3, failed to pay £583.02 to one worker.
- Cofton Country Holidays Limited, Teignbridge, EX6, failed to pay £576.64 to two workers.
- Anglophiles Academic Limited, Kensington and Chelsea, W10, failed to pay £575.51 to one worker.
- Education Development Trust, Reading, RG1, failed to pay £575.35 to two workers.
- Mrs Jennifer Campbell and Mr John Campbell, trading as Badden Farm Nursery, Argyll and Bute, PA31, failed to pay £569.72 to one worker.
- Walnut Tree Garage Limited, trading as JP Tod Commercials, Monmouthshire, NP7, failed to pay £559.73 to four workers.
- Ms Deborah Harrison, trading as Kingfisher Care Services, Redditch Borough Council, B97, failed to pay £558.79 to two workers.
- Mr Jess Dillon, trading as Southside Cleaning Services, Exeter, EX2, failed to pay £543.77 to 45 workers.
- Mr Harold Todd, trading as H T Motors, Antrim and Newtownabbey, BT39, failed to pay £537.84 to one worker.
- Epicure Bar and Kitchen Limited (LIQUIDATION 15 January 2020), Kirklees, HD1, failed to pay £530.56 to three workers.
- Laggan Outdoor Limited, Dumfries and Galloway, DG7, failed to pay £526.68 to six workers.
- Mr Robert Mitchell, trading as Sherlocks, Inverclyde, PA16, failed to pay £504.78 to one worker.
- Mr Andrew Hay, trading as Beach Service Station, North Ayrshire, KA20, failed to pay £501.79 to three workers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.