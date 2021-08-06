A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ROBERT HUGHES, 33, of Tree Tops Avenue, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Main Road, Maesycwmmer, on January 24.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GEORGE STONE, 21, of Highfield Crescent, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Gelligroes Road on January 5.

He was ordered to pay £269 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Masked knifeman abducted teenage boy and filmed his terrifying ordeal

ALFIE JOE DAVIES, 23, of Grove Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on the A469 on January 23.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARRIE DANIELS, 31, of Durham Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood on Newport Road, Croesyceiliog, on January 14.

She was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELLIS FRANCIS JONES, 24, of Perthy Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Henllys Lane on January 24.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 16 months

Jones was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

HENRY EDWARDS, 21, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Intermediate Road, Brynmawr, on January 24.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was banned from driving for 24 months

Edwards was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DAFYDD GRIFFITH, 22, of Churchfield Close, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on New Road, Tir-y-Berth, on July 5.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOALE ABDULLAH, 20, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on January 10.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SHAMAS DIN, 42, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BYRON HILL, 47, of Troed y Bryn, Blaina, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cwmcelyn Road on June 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELLY MOORE, 43, of Blaenavon Road, Govilon, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Ledbury Drive, Newport, on January 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.