SUPPORT payments for people required to self-isolate in Wales will increase from £500 to £750, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The payment is aimed at supporting people who have been asked to self-isolate by NHS Wales’ Test, Trace, Protect (TTP) scheme, but cannot work from home.

It is also available to parents and carers with children who have tested positive and are self-isolating.

The increase will come into effect from August 7, and will be reviewed in three months.

From that date, self-isolation rules are changing. People who have had both vaccine doses will no longer be legally required to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone with coronavirus; children and young people under 18 will be exempt from the need to self-isolate if they are identified as close contacts of a positive case; and anyone who tests positive for coronavirus or has symptoms must isolate for 10 days - whether they have been vaccinated or not.

Eluned Morgan, minister for health and social services, said: “It’s so important that people self-isolate if they test positive for Covid-19 or are a close contact who is not fully vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus and protect family and friends.

“Our TTP service is extremely effective at supporting people and providing advice for those who have tested positive for the virus. It’s important we continue to invest to provide support to those who need it the most.

“Vaccines are our best way out of the pandemic. We have a world leading vaccination programme and I encourage anyone who is not vaccinated to take up the vaccine offer.”

Minister for finance and local government, Rebecca Evans said: “More than 14,518 support payments have been made since November 2020 and we are committed to continuing support for those who need it as we move out of the pandemic.

“These payments are vital and the increase to £750 will provide further reassurance to anyone who has been told to isolate by TTP but may experience financial hardship as a result of having to stay at home.”

“Local authorities have risen to the challenge of ensuring that financial payments are made quickly to people who need them.

“Further advice has been given to local authorities on how they can provide practical help and support to applicants as they apply for the payment.”