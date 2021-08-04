HANNAH Mills says it’s “absolutely mad” that she is now the most decorated female sailor in Olympic history after winning gold alongside Eilidh McIntyre at Tokyo 2020.

Mills, from Dinas Powys, and McIntyre finished fifth in the women’s 470 medal race to underline their status as the world’s number one team.

For Mills, 33, victory made her a double Olympic champion following gold with Saskia Clark in Rio, four years after the pair won silver at London 2012.

McIntyre, meanwhile, triumphed 33 years after dad Mike won Olympic gold in the Star class.

“It’s mad,” Mills told the BBC when asked what it meant to be the most successful female sailor at the Games. “It’s absolutely mad.

“Growing up, like a lot of Olympians, I dreamed of being here one day and standing on top of the podium.

“I’ve been able to do it twice, with Saskia before and Eilidh this time. I’ve had two incredible crews to sail with and I just feel really lucky.”

She added: “The team around us has been phenomenal, and a big shout out to the National Lottery and everyone who plays, without you guys we wouldn’t be here either.

“And the support back home has been unreal.”

Mills is an active campaigner in the bid to tackle plastic pollution and said that was one of the driving factors behind her push for gold.

“I started the journey with Eilidh to win a gold medal but I’ve had so many different drivers to be here,” she said.

“Competition, being competitive and trying to win things is one thing, but also the sustainability side and what I can try and do to raise awareness around that is massive.

“This is the biggest platform to be able to do that and I’m hugely grateful to be here and have the chance to speak about sustainability and get people more aware of what we are facing.”

Mills and McIntyre dominated the regatta at Enoshima, winning two races and only twice finishing outside the top four, and they went into the medal race with a 14-point lead.

That meant they only needed to finish in the top seven to clinch gold and they were never in any danger, crossing the line comfortably in fifth.

There was a delay for the result to be ratified after a protest from France but that was dismissed, with Mills and McIntyre confirmed in gold.

The victory continued a hugely successful two days for Britain's sailors, with Mills and McIntyre making it three gold medals after success for Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in the 49er and Giles Scott in the Finn on Tuesday.

It is the country's second-best Olympic tally after Beijing in 2008, when they won six medals, including four golds.

“It’s massive,” said Mills. “It’s been one of the hardest weeks of my life, I’m sure for Eilidh as well.

“Just every day feeling sick, not being able to eat and nerves building up.

“We’ve done it – it’s over. We’ve done what we came here to do. It’s amazing."