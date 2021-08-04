A DRUG dealer blew blew heroin over arresting police officers in a “pathetic attempt” to dispose of his stash.

Christopher Whatley, 52, and his partner Kylie O’Brien were caught after they were seen “acting strangely” in Newport.

Prosecutor Peter Donnison said the pair were arrested in a small lane near the city’s East Dock Road last summer.

They had been spotted in a car which was being driven by O’Brien on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

MORE NEWS

During their arrest, Whatley blew the heroin over the officers.

Police later recovered drugs from a bedside cabinet and cash following a search of his home.

Some drugs had also been stored at O’Brien’s house, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Whatley, of Eveswell Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply.

O’Brien, 38, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, admitted the same offence.

The court was told that Whatley has previous convictions for trafficking class A drugs.

Stephen Thomas, representing Whatley, said: “The defendant is a long-term heroin user and was heavily addicted at the time.”

His barrister added that his client was sorry for his behaviour and bore “no malice” towards the officers involved in his arrest.

Karl Williams, mitigating for O’Brien, said: “She has been drug-free for 18 years.

“The defendant has expressed remorse for her actions.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Whatley: “You played a significant role and this case is aggravated by your previous convictions for drug trafficking involving class A drugs.

“You made a pathetic attempt to dispose of heroin by infecting the officers by blowing drugs all over them.”

He added: “You were in this for commercial gain.”

Judge Wynn Morgan added that Whatley had “taken advantage” of O’Brien.

Whatley was jailed for four years.

O’Brien was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is due to follow.