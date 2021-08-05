A STRONG voice will be needed to “fight Blaenau Gwent’s corner” in a new super-sized Public Service Board for the whole of Gwent.

At a full meeting of Blaenau Gwent Borough Council on Thursday, July 29 councillors received a report from managing director, Michelle Morris on the proposal.

Ms Morris explained how the move towards a single regional Public Service Board (PSB) is being handled.

At the moment all local authorities within the former county of Gwent – Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, and Caerphilly – have their own PSB’s.

These will be disbanded to make way for the new regional body.

Ms Morris, told councillors that local priorities would then be looked after by “delivery partnerships.”

Ms Morris said: “The work of our PSB scrutiny committee would continue for the next two years to oversee the work of the local delivery partnership and ensure the wellbeing priorities are being delivered.

“In parallel with that we would work with other authorities to set up a regional scrutiny structure to take forward the new regional arrangements.”

Ms Morris explained that this would need to be done by May 2022.

Ms Morris said: “We’re the last authority to consider this and our colleagues and other statutory partners across Gwent have approved the move.”

There is precedent for an all Gwent PSB as in North West Wales, the Isle of Anglesey and Gwynedd Councils have a joint PSB.

Cllr Mark Holland said: “My concerns with this is that it could turn into a juggernaut if it isn’t already.

“You need someone very strong fighting our corner for Blaenau Gwent.

“We’ve always been the poor man picking the crumbs up from the table and I hope that doesn’t happen in the future.

“If we’re not careful we could get run over by this juggernaut.”

Cllr Mandy Moore said: “I have always been a bit dubious of collaborative partnership boards, simply because I value Blaenau Gwent.

“None of the councils are the same, and I share concerns that we will be forgotten.”

She asked whether organisations from the voluntary sector that are part of the Blaenau Gwent PSB would be invited the bigger Gwent one.

Ms Morris answered that they would still play a part at regional and local level.

Cllr Stephen Thomas said that he agreed with the move towards a Gwent PSB

Cllr Thomas said: “The key here is the strategic element,”

He believed that if communities across all local authorities in Gwent were suffering from the same issues, such as anti-social behaviour or drug misuse, the new PSB could be a “useful body” to deal with those problems as all partners would be part of it.

Council leader, Cllr Nigel Daniels said: “I genuinely think will be for the benefit of Blaenau Gwent and Gwent in general, everyone will be treated as equal partners, we are all working to the same end.”

“Getting the scrutiny right on such a large strategic body is essential, this is the opportunity for us to look at the big-ticket items without losing the local emphasis.”

Councillors voted in favour of the proposal by 34 votes for, three against and one abstention.

PSBs have been set up in Wales under the 2015 Well-being of Future Generations Act.

They are made up of representatives from the local authority, health board, and the fire and rescue authority, Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the department of work and pensions, as well as town and community councillors.

Representatives of the Police, Welsh Government and volunteer organisations can also be invited to be part of meetings.

The Blaenau Gwent PSB wellbeing plan which runs to 2023 and called “What Blaenau Gwent Wants” has five objectives.

They are: