A COMMUNITY centre in Cardiff is set to be knocked down and rebuilt with 41 flats on top.
Canton Community Hall, on Leckwith Road, could soon be replaced under new plans which include apartments for the elderly.
Cardiff council has applied for planning permission to replace the community centre and build the flats.
The community living building will include one and two bedroom flats over five storeys.
The multi-use games area and community garden will be re-provided.
Details of the scheme were given in planning documents, which stated: “The new residential building is intended to respond to the Cardiff Older Persons Housing Strategy for more older persons housing that helps residents maintain independence for longer; is flexible to meet needs of more vulnerable users; and helps tackle social isolation.”
The community hall on the ground floor would include a main hall, kitchenette, ‘welfare facilities’, storage and a smaller flexible space.
The community centre currently serves people living in Canton, Leckwith and Riverside.
Those interested in commenting on the planning application have until Thursday, September 2 to do so.
Full plans can be found on the council website.
