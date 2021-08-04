ALL 16 and 17 year olds in Wales will be offered a coronavirus vaccine, the health minister has confirmed.
The decision follows on from the latest advice from the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which recommends offering an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine to all 16 and 17 year olds who haven’t been vaccinated.
Health minister Eluned Morgan said the Welsh Government “welcomes” the new advice, and have begun working with NHS Wales on the arrangements to rollout the vaccine to 16 and 17 year olds.
READ MORE:
- Newport NHS worker worried about leaving house after bag stolen on night out.
- Ambulance worker says waits to drop patients at The Grange are ‘soul destroying’.
- Newport has the highest number of new cases of coronavirus in Gwent.
Currently in Wales, young people within three months of their 18th birthday are being invited for a vaccine, as are 16 and 17 year olds who are in the ‘at risk’ group.
And last week, it was announced that clinically vulnerable children aged 12 to 15, or those who lived with people who are immunosuppressed, will be offered a vaccine.
Ms Morgan said: “In line with the other nations of the UK, the Welsh Government welcomes the latest JCVI advice and thank them for their expertise and considered judgement on such important issues.
- The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.
“We are now working with the NHS on the arrangements needed to offer the vaccination to all 16 and 17 year olds in line with the JCVI advice.
“In all instances, the offer of vaccination to children and young people must be accompanied by appropriate information to enable children and young people, and those with parental responsibility, to be adequately appraised of the potential harms and benefits of vaccination as part of informed consent prior to vaccination.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.