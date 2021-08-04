A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy has died after being hit by a vehicle on a farm in Wales.

The fatal incident happened on Tuesday at a property in Clynderwen, a rural village in Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were called to the scene at around 7pm.

No-one else was injured but the young boy died at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: “An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing and the family is being supported by specialist officers.”

The Health and Safety Executive and HM Coroner have been informed of the death.

MORE NEWS: