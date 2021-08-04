NEWPORT County AFC have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Jordan Greenidge.

The striker is the Exiles’ eleventh signing of the summer, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old has been on trial at Rodney Parade this summer, appearing against Swansea City, Chippenham Town, Cinderford Town and Cardiff City, netting twice.

Greenidge began his career at Stoke City, before moving abroad to Cypriot First Division side AC Omonia in 2018 – where he made his professional debut.

In January 2019, he moved to Spain with Segunda Division B outfit CD Badajoz.

The youngster joins Courtney Baker-Richardson, Jermaine Hylton, and Timmy Abraham in bolstering Michael Flynn's attacking options this summer, along with veteran striker Kevin Ellison agreeing a new one-year deal.

Flynn also has the long-serving Padraig Amond, January signing Dom Telford and Wales Under-21 international Lewis Collins to choose from up top.

“I’m excited to get started and I already can’t wait for the first game of the season,” said Greenidge after signing for County.

“The style of play here suits my game, the gaffer and players are really friendly, and I have enjoyed my time here during pre-season.

“I’m a quick, powerful and technical player and I’m going to work hard for the team to help them push for promotion.”

Speaking about his new signing, Flynn said: “Jordan has been on trial with us over the last few weeks and put in some good performances in our pre-season games.

“He’s been a handful for defenders and scored some goals for us too, but I still think there’s a lot more to come from him given his age.

“Hopefully he can be a great addition to our development team and hit the ground running with us this season.”